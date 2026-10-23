‘Sniper’ comment: Man sent to jail in Anti-Terrorism case

Abu Bokor Siddique, who was arrested in Rajshahi for commenting on a Facebook post suggesting a sniper could have targeted a bus carrying Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, has been sent to jail in a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Case investigating officer Sub-Inspector (SI) Yasin Paik of the Cyber and Special Crime Division of the police’s Detective Branch presented the accused in court and requested he be detained in jail.

In response, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan ordered that he be sent to jail, said SI Shah Alam of the Prosecution Division.

The Special Response Battalion (SRB) had arrested Abu Bokor from his house in the Kochuatoil area of Paba Thana in Rajshahi late on Wednesday night. Later, DB police officially arrested him under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Tarique visited Rajshahi on Tuesday. After landing at Shah Makhdum Airport, he entered the city in a bus from the Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET).

Crowds lined both sides of the road to greet him, and he waved back from the moving bus.

A Facebook page called “The Beauty of Rajshahi” later posted a photo of the bus, questioning why a RUET vehicle was used instead of the red-and-green bulletproof bus meant for the prime minister.

An account under the name “MD Abu Bokor Siddique” commented on the post: “What a golden chance. All that was missing was a sniper.”

The comment spread across social media and drew broad debate.

SI Manik Hossain of the Cyber and Special Crime (North) Division of the DB filed a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act at Ramna Police Station in the capital over the incident.

Law enforcers will later petition the court for the detainee to be interrogated in police custody, said SI Yasin in his plea to detain Abu Bokor in jail.