Man detained over online ‘sniper’ comment on PM bus post

Detectives have detained a young man from Rajshahi after he posted a comment on Facebook suggesting a sniper could have targeted a university bus carrying Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

The suspect, identified as Abu Bokor Siddique, was picked up by a team from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Detective Branch and is being brought to the capital for questioning.

Md Shafiqul Islam, additional commissioner (DB) of the DMP, confirmed the detention to bdnews24.com on Thursday.

He said Abu Bokor was held in Rajshahi with help from the Special Response Battalion (SRB) and would be quizzed on arrival in Dhaka, calling the comment an outrageous threat on the prime minister.

Tarique visited Rajshahi on Tuesday. After landing at Shah Makhdum Airport, he entered the city in a bus from the Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET).

Crowds lined both sides of the road to greet him, and he waved back from the moving bus.

A Facebook page called “The Beauty of Rajshahi” later posted about the bus, questioning why a RUET vehicle was used instead of the red-and-green bulletproof bus meant for the prime minister.

An account under the name “MD Abu Bokor Siddique” commented on the post: “What a golden chance. All that was missing was a sniper.”

The comment spread across social media and drew broad discussion.

Deputy Commissioner Gaziur Rahman, spokesperson for Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, said on Wednesday that the commenter had been identified and legal action was under way.

Details of any inquiry into whether the remark amounted to a real threat to the prime minister’s security were not immediately available.