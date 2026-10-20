October 20, 2026

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Tarique alleges plot to foment unrest by ousted regime, opposition

“One is supplying money from across the border, while the other is trying to create instability here,” the prime minister says

Tarique alleges plot to foment unrest by ousted regime, opposition

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 20 Oct 2026, 07:54 PM

Updated : 20 Oct 2026, 07:54 PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has accused the ousted “authoritarian regime” and the opposition of conspiring to create unrest in Bangladesh, urging people to remain alert.

Speaking at a rally at Haji Muhammad Mohsin Government High School in Rajshahi on Tuesday, he said intelligence reports pointed to attempts to destabilise the country, including efforts to stir discontent among workers at several factories.

“We say, ‘We will work, we will build the country: Bangladesh comes first’. Those who do not believe in this slogan or these principles are now conspiring. We have intelligence reports,” he said.

Tarique alleged that the ousted regime was financing the efforts from abroad, with a political party operating inside Bangladesh helping to foment unrest.

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“Clear intelligence information shows that the authoritarian regime that fled is supplying money. Whom are they helping with that money? There is a group spreading misinformation in the country, a party that tried to sell people various tickets by lying to them before the election.

“These two sides have joined forces. One is supplying money from across the border, while the other is trying to create instability here,” he said.

The premier called on the public to prevent further unrest and protect efforts to improve the economy and people’s livelihoods.

“It is time for the people of Bangladesh to become aware. From now on, we must remain vigilant so that no one can create further chaos or obstruct the work that has begun to change people’s fortunes,” he said.

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At the start of the rally, Tarique distributed Tk 120 million in incentives to 38,970 sugarcane farmers in the Rajshahi region.

The money was transferred to their mobile accounts, and 15 farmers received cheques at the event.

Thousands of BNP activists from across Rajshahi attended, alongside Hindu men and women.

Tarique had visited a Durga Puja pavilion in Rangpur earlier in the day before flying to Rajshahi aboard a military aircraft, landing at Shah Makhdum Airport at 2:50pm.

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