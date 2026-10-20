PM gives Tk 120m in incentives to nearly 39,000 sugarcane farmers in Rajshahi

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has distributed Tk 120 million in incentives among 38,970 sugarcane farmers in the Rajshahi region.

The prime minister transferred the money to the farmers’ mobile accounts with the press of a button during an incentive distribution programme and public rally at the Haji Muhammad Mohsin High School grounds in Rajshahi on Tuesday afternoon.

He also handed over cheques to 15 sugarcane farmers at the event.

They are Abu Sayeed Chan, Abdul Awal Malek, Abdul Mannan Mondal, Emaz Uddin, Md Kahar, Golam Rabbani, Sabita Rani, Jalal Uddin Mridha, Ziaul Haque, Mohidul Islam, Abdul Majed, Niranda Kumar Ghosh, Shamimur Rahman, Rima Khatun and Rafiqul Islam.

Thousands of BNP leaders and activists from different wards across Rajshahi District joined the rally, chaired by the party’s Acting Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Members of the Hindu community were also present at the gathering.

Tarique landed at Shah Makhdum Airport on a military aircraft at 2:50pm and travelled directly to the rally venue.

Earlier, the prime minister visited Rangpur, where he toured a puja pavilion at the Dharmasabha Temple.