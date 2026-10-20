PM Tarique visits Durga Puja venue at Rajshahi Dharmasabha Temple

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has visited the Durga Puja venue at the Dharmasabha Temple in Rajshahi.

The prime minister arrived at the temple in the Ghoramara Ganakpara area around 3pm on Tuesday, where he was welcomed by Rajshahi Dharmasabha President Prof Bishwanath Sarkar, Vice-President Achinta Kumar Biswas, General Secretary Bishwajit Biswas, Treasurer Ashok Kumar Sarkar, priest Bidyut Kumar Majumdar and other leaders.

Tarique greeted devotees and waved to them.

The Dharmasabha Temple is one of Rajshahi's historic temples and hosts one of the district's major Durga Puja celebrations every year.

Earlier, the prime minister visited the Durga Puja venue at the Dharmasabha Temple in Rangpur before flying from Saidpur to Rajshahi's Shah Makhdum Airport.

Land Minister Mizanur Rahman Minu, Rajshahi city administrator Mahfuzur Rahman Riton and senior government officials welcomed Tarique at the airport.

This is Tarique's first visit to Rajshahi since taking office as prime minister following the 13th parliamentary election.

After lunch at the Rajshahi Circuit House, the prime minister is scheduled to address a public rally at the Madrasa Ground of Haji Muhammad Mohsin Government High School.