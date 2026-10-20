October 20, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

PM Tarique visits Durga Puja venue at Rajshahi Dharmasabha Temple

It is one of Rajshahi's historic temples and hosts one of the district's major Durga Puja celebrations every year

PM Tarique visits Durga Puja venue at Rajshahi Dharmasabha Temple

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 20 Oct 2026, 04:12 PM

Updated : 20 Oct 2026, 04:12 PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has visited the Durga Puja venue at the Dharmasabha Temple in Rajshahi.

The prime minister arrived at the temple in the Ghoramara Ganakpara area around 3pm on Tuesday, where he was welcomed by Rajshahi Dharmasabha President Prof Bishwanath Sarkar, Vice-President Achinta Kumar Biswas, General Secretary Bishwajit Biswas, Treasurer Ashok Kumar Sarkar, priest Bidyut Kumar Majumdar and other leaders.

Tarique greeted devotees and waved to them.

The Dharmasabha Temple is one of Rajshahi's historic temples and hosts one of the district's major Durga Puja celebrations every year.

Earlier, the prime minister visited the Durga Puja venue at the Dharmasabha Temple in Rangpur before flying from Saidpur to Rajshahi's Shah Makhdum Airport.

Land Minister Mizanur Rahman Minu, Rajshahi city administrator Mahfuzur Rahman Riton and senior government officials welcomed Tarique at the airport.

This is Tarique's first visit to Rajshahi since taking office as prime minister following the 13th parliamentary election.

After lunch at the Rajshahi Circuit House, the prime minister is scheduled to address a public rally at the Madrasa Ground of Haji Muhammad Mohsin Government High School.

Related Stories
PM visits Durga Puja venue in Rangpur
PM visits Durga Puja venue in Rangpur
PM arrives in Saidpur for Rangpur Puja visits
PM arrives in Saidpur for Rangpur Puja visits
PM heads to Rangpur to visit Puja venues
PM heads to Rangpur to visit Puja venues
President, PM send Durga Puja greetings to all
President, PM send Durga Puja greetings to all
Read More
PM visits Durga Puja venue at Rajshahi Dharmasabha Temple
PM visits Durga Puja venue at Rajshahi Dharmasabha Temple
Germany&#039;s Merz touts defence, AI in pitch to investors
Germany's Merz touts defence, AI in pitch to investors
Ben-Gvir poised for gains as Israeli youth turn to far right
Ben-Gvir poised for gains as Israeli youth turn to far right
Weight-loss drug users turn to supplements, raising red flags
Weight-loss drug users turn to supplements, raising red flags
Read More
Opinion

Jamie McGeever

Global imbalances risk amplifying AI unwind
Jamie McGeever

Sabir Mustafa

Ishraque incident points to deeper malaise in BNP
Sabir Mustafa

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Death traps in the guise of eco-resorts
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shamim A Zahedy

An elegy for Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Shamim A Zahedy
Read More