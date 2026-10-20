Tarique greets devotees at historic Durga Puja venue in Rangpur

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has inspected the Durga Puja venue at the Radha Gobinda Dharmasabha Temple in Rangpur, exchanging greetings with members of the Hindu community on Maha Navami.

Upon his arrival at the temple at 11am on Tuesday, the premier was received by Radha Gobinda Dharmasabha Temple Committee President Babatosh Sarkar Bachchu, General Secretary Khokon Sarkar, Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad Rangpur District President Ram Jiban Kundu, City Committee General Secretary Prashanta Kumar Roy, and City Citizen Committee Member Secretary Palash Kanti Nag.

Tarique began his regional tour earlier in the morning, departing Tejgaon Airport in Dhaka at 9am aboard a military aircraft bound for Saidpur Airport in Nilphamari.

At Saidpur, he was received by Disaster Management and Relief Minister Asadul Habib Dulu, Rangpur City Corporation Administrator Mahfuz Un Nabi Chowdhury, Rangpur Development Authority Chairman Samsuzzaman Samu and Divisional Commissioner Jahangir Alom.

Rangpur Deputy Inspector General Aminul Islam, Deputy Commissioner Ishrat Jahan and Police Superintendent Md Mozammel Haque were also among the officials who welcomed the prime minister at the airport.

After airport formalities, he set out for Rangpur in a motorcade.

Hundreds of leaders and activists stood on both sides of the road at Taraganj and Paglapir, among other places, to greet him.

He then arrived at the ancient, heritage-rich Dharmasabha Puja pavilion in Rangpur.

Inside, he exchanged greetings with worshippers and waved to members of the Hindu community.

This is Tarique’s first visit to Rangpur since he took office as prime minister, after his party won a majority of seats in the February election.

Thousands of leaders, activists and supporters lined up along both sides of the Saidpur-Rangpur road to greet the prime minister.

He was seen waving from his car in response.

Concluding his inspection in Rangpur, the head of government departed for Saidpur Airport to catch his flight to Rajshahi, where he will visit the Dharmasabha Temple Puja venue.

According to the Durga Puja schedule, the countdown began with Shubho Mahalaya on Oct 10.

The main rituals begin with Maha Shashthi on Oct 16, and the five-day festival ends with the immersion of idols on Bijoya Dashami on Oct 21.

Prashanta Kumar, general secretary of the Rangpur metropolitan committee of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, says Durga Puja is being held at 964 venues in Rangpur district this year, up from last year.