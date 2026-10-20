Five more die as dengue pushes this year’s death toll to 357 in Bangladesh

Another five people have died from dengue in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, while 1,366 others have been admitted to hospitals.

The latest deaths bring this year’s toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 357, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Tuesday.

The number of patients hospitalised with dengue has risen to 115,617.

Of the five deaths reported on Tuesday, two occurred at hospitals in areas under Dhaka North City Corporation, two outside Barishal City Corporation and one outside Rangpur City Corporation, according to the health directorate.

Among the newly admitted patients, 110 were taken to hospitals in the Dhaka North City Corporation and 113 in the Dhaka South City Corporation.

Another 415 were admitted to hospitals elsewhere in Dhaka Division.

The other divisions reported 191 admissions in Barishal, 105 in Chattogram, 141 in Khulna, 80 in Mymensingh, 128 in Rajshahi, 72 in Rangpur and 11 in Sylhet.

The DGHS has recorded dengue hospitalisations and deaths since 2000. The worst year was 2023, when 321,179 people were hospitalised and 1,705 died from the disease.

Last year, dengue killed more than 400 people, while around 102,000 cases were identified. The latest figures underscore the continuing burden on hospitals across the country.