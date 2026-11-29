Bangladesh records two more dengue deaths, 978 new hospital admissions

Bangladesh has recorded two more dengue deaths and 978 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, lifting this year’s national toll to 532.

The latest fatalities were reported in the Dhaka Division, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Total hospitalisations from the Aedes mosquito-borne disease this year have reached 180,686, with 175,986 patients discharged and 4,168 currently receiving treatment.

Of the newly hospitalised patients during this period until 8am on Sunday, 462 were in Dhaka Division, 140 in Chattogram Division, 120 in Khulna Division, 95 in Barishal Division, 47 each in Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, 59 in Mymensingh Division, and eight in Sylhet Division.

The DGHS has kept records of dengue-related hospital admissions and deaths since 2000.

The worst year on record was 2023, when 321,179 people were hospitalised with dengue and 1,705 died from the disease, the health directorate's data show.

More than 400 people died from dengue last year, while the number of diagnosed cases exceeded 102,000.

Doctors have urged people to destroy Aedes mosquito breeding grounds, discard standing water that has accumulated for more than three days and seek medical advice promptly if they develop a fever.