Six more die of dengue in Bangladesh with over nearly 1,900 hospitalised

Another six patients have died of dengue in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, while 1,886 new patients have been admitted to hospital.

The latest fatalities bring the total death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 415 this year, with October alone accounting for 170 deaths, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The DGHS reported two deaths each in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions, and one each in Khulna and Rangpur divisions.

According to a health directorate bulletin issued on Thursday, 755 new patients were hospitalised in the Dhaka Division between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning.

Among other divisions, Barishal recorded 229 admissions, Chattogram 272, Khulna 264, Mymensingh 89, Rajshahi 188, Rangpur 78, and Sylhet 29.

So far this year, a total of 132,105 patients have been admitted to hospital with dengue nationwide, of whom 125,439 have been discharged following treatment.

The DGHS has maintained records of dengue hospitalisations and fatalities since 2000.

The country recorded its worst dengue outbreak in 2023, with 321,179 hospital admissions and 1,705 deaths. Last year, over 400 deaths and more than 102,000 cases were reported.