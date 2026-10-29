October 30, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Six more die of dengue in Bangladesh with over nearly 1,900 hospitalised

Dhaka Division leads daily hospital admissions with 755 new patients admitted over the past 24 hours

Six more die of dengue in Bangladesh with over nearly 1,900 hospitalised

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 30 Oct 2026, 02:45 AM

Updated : 30 Oct 2026, 02:45 AM

Another six patients have died of dengue in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, while 1,886 new patients have been admitted to hospital.

The latest fatalities bring the total death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 415 this year, with October alone accounting for 170 deaths, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The DGHS reported two deaths each in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions, and one each in Khulna and Rangpur divisions.

According to a health directorate bulletin issued on Thursday, 755 new patients were hospitalised in the Dhaka Division between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning.

Among other divisions, Barishal recorded 229 admissions, Chattogram 272, Khulna 264, Mymensingh 89, Rajshahi 188, Rangpur 78, and Sylhet 29.

So far this year, a total of 132,105 patients have been admitted to hospital with dengue nationwide, of whom 125,439 have been discharged following treatment.

The DGHS has maintained records of dengue hospitalisations and fatalities since 2000.

The country recorded its worst dengue outbreak in 2023, with 321,179 hospital admissions and 1,705 deaths. Last year, over 400 deaths and more than 102,000 cases were reported.

Related Stories
Dengue: 5 die as 2,218 enter hospitals
Dengue: 5 die as 2,218 enter hospitals
7 more deaths from dengue
7 more deaths from dengue
3 die of dengue, 1,299 more hospitalised
3 die of dengue, 1,299 more hospitalised
Dengue: 4 more die, 1,512 hospitalised
Dengue: 4 more die, 1,512 hospitalised
Read More
Patrick Stewart, &#039;Star Trek&#039;, &#039;X-Men&#039; star, dies at 86
Patrick Stewart, 'Star Trek', 'X-Men' star, dies at 86
Teghaza 001: Martian meteorite from 4.1bn years ago
Teghaza 001: Martian meteorite from 4.1bn years ago
6 die as dengue toll crosses 400
6 die as dengue toll crosses 400
French minister to deploy 70,000 police for Oct 31 protests
French minister to deploy 70,000 police for Oct 31 protests
Read More
Opinion

Jamie McGeever

Lula’s win deals blow to Trump’s ‘Donroe Doctrine’
Jamie McGeever

Reuters

AI gloom revives the spectre of stagflation
Reuters

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shushuk: The life of our rivers
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Jamie McGeever

Global imbalances risk amplifying AI unwind
Jamie McGeever
Read More