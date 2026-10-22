Four more die as dengue pushes this year’s death toll to 368 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh has recorded four more dengue deaths in a 24-hour count while 1,512 others have been admitted to hospitals around the country.

The latest deaths bring this year’s toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 368, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Thursday.

The number of patients hospitalised with dengue rose to 118,502.

Among the latest fatalities reported, one occurred at a hospital in an area under Dhaka North City Corporation, one in an area under Dhaka South City Corporation and two outside Mymensingh Division, according to the health directorate.

Of the new admissions, 111 were in Dhaka North City Corporation and 146 in Dhaka South.

Another 250 were admitted to hospitals elsewhere in Dhaka Division.

Elsewhere, Barishal Division recorded 231 admissions, Chattogram 294, Khulna 206, Mymensingh 60, Rajshahi 164, Rangpur 44 and Sylhet eight.

The DGHS has recorded dengue hospitalisations and deaths since 2000. The worst year was 2023, when 321,179 people were hospitalised and 1,705 died from the disease.

Last year, dengue killed more than 400 people, while around 102,000 cases were identified.

October has accounted for 123 deaths in the first 21 days of this year.