7 more deaths from dengue as cases hit year-high in October

Another six people have died from dengue and 2,249 have been hospitalised in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours.

October has now seen the highest number of fresh dengue cases this year, with 44,228. September had previously held the record with 43,774.

The latest deaths bring the country's dengue toll this year to 384, with 139 fatalities recorded in October alone, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). September still holds the monthly record with 148 deaths.

According to the DGHS bulletin issued on Sunday, 227 patients were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), while 201 were admitted in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

Hospitals elsewhere in Dhaka Division logged another 605 admissions.

Among other divisions, Barishal reported the highest number of admissions at 221, followed by Chattogram with 232, and Khulna with 217. Rajshahi recorded 174 admissions, Mymensingh 155, Rangpur 82 and Sylhet 30.

The health directorate said 2,268 dengue patients were discharged from hospitals after receiving treatment over the 24-hour period.

The DGHS has recorded dengue hospitalisations and deaths since 2000.

The worst year was 2023, when 321,179 people were hospitalised and 1,705 died from the disease.

Last year, dengue killed more than 400 people, while around 102,000 cases were identified.