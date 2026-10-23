Three more die of dengue, another 1,299 hospitalised

Bangladesh has recorded three more dengue deaths in a 24-hour count while 1,299 others have been admitted to hospitals around the country.

The latest deaths bring this year’s toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 371, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Friday.

Another 1,296 patients left hospitals after recovery, the bulletin said. So far this year, the number of patients hospitalised with dengue has hit 119,801. Of them, 113,409 have been released after recovery.

Among the latest fatalities reported, one occurred at a hospital in the Chattogram Division and one in the Mymensingh Division, according to the health directorate.

Of the new admissions, 116 were in Dhaka North City Corporation and 131 in Dhaka South.

Another 274 were admitted to hospitals elsewhere in Dhaka Division.

Elsewhere, Barishal Division recorded 159 admissions, Chattogram 219, Khulna 147, Mymensingh 100, Rajshahi 113, Rangpur 38 and Sylhet one.

The DGHS has recorded dengue hospitalisations and deaths since 2000. The worst year was 2023, when 321,179 people were hospitalised and 1,705 died from the disease.

Last year, dengue killed more than 400 people, while around 102,000 cases were identified.

October has accounted for 123 deaths in the first 21 days of this year.