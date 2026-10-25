Uganda to impose 21-day quarantine on returning citizens with Congo travel history

A medical worker controls the sanitization point for travellers to wash their hands before entering the Kenya immigration services to access port health services at the Busia One Stop Border Post, crossing-point between Kenya and Uganda, after a man who had been living in the Democratic Republic of Congo travelled and died of a new Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo species at the Nairobi Hospital, in Busia, Kenya Oct 8, 2026. REUTERS/James Keyi

A medical worker controls the sanitization point for travellers to wash their hands before entering the Kenya immigration services to access port health services at the Busia One Stop Border Post, crossing-point between Kenya and Uganda, after a man who had been living in the Democratic Republic of Congo travelled and died of a new Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo species at the Nairobi Hospital, in Busia, Kenya Oct 8, 2026. REUTERS/James Keyi

Ugandan citizens returning to the country with a history of travel to Democratic Republic of Congo will be quarantined for 21 days, Health Minister Chris Baryomunsi said on Sunday as Uganda tightened Ebola precautions despite saying it remained Ebola-free.

Uganda has been investigating a Nigerian Ebola case involving a woman who had travelled from Uganda. Officials said they were reviewing genomic sequencing, travel information, interactions and movements in coordination with Nigerian authorities and international partners.

Baryomunsi said on Sunday that all 60 contacts linked to a Kenyan Ebola case had completed their 21-day monitoring period and been discharged. The contacts were traced across points of entry and exit, hotels and transport operators linked to travellers' movements through Uganda.

"The ministry has intensified traveller screening at Entebbe International Airport and all land border crossings. All travellers intending to enter Uganda by air, land or water must complete the passenger locator form," he said.

Genomic analysis of Nigeria's only confirmed Ebola case showed the virus was closely related to the strain detected in Kenya's index case, though Nigerian authorities said there was no evidence that the Kenya case travelled to Nigeria or had a direct connection.

Uganda borders Congo, where the outbreak began, and has previously battled Ebola outbreaks.