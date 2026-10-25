Jordan FA chief accuses Infantino of turning AFC Congress into political stage

Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - Feb 6, 2024 Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, President of the Jordanian Football Federation is pictured in the stands before the match REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - Feb 6, 2024 Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, President of the Jordanian Football Federation is pictured in the stands before the match REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Jordan Football Association President Prince Ali bin Hussein accused FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Sunday of hijacking the Asian Football Confederation Congress for political purposes ahead of his reelection bid for a fourth term.

At the AFC's extraordinary congress in Tokyo on Friday its president Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa endorsed Infantino's bid for reelection as FIFA president.

Months after the confederation accused Infantino of a "fundamental breach of trust" over the abandoned FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, Sheikh Salman told the congress that Asia was now united behind Infantino.

But Prince Ali, who has been a vocal critic of FIFA's leadership, painted a starkly different picture of events in Tokyo.

"Having come back from Tokyo where the AFC Congress took place, the first two days were about football, which we all serve. The last day was pure politics at the behest of Gianni Infantino," Prince Ali wrote on X.

"There were reports that Asia has a united position when it comes to electing the next FIFA President. In fact, nobody was allowed to speak, question, debate or talk with the media.

"Lack of transparency leads to lack of accountability. No amount of coercion, threats or bribes should be allowed."

Prince Ali did not elaborate on his statement. Reuters has contacted FIFA and AFC for comment.

Infantino also addressed the AFC Congress, giving Sheikh Salman his backing for another term.

In August, Prince Ali launched a public attack on Infantino, accusing him of "blackmail" and saying FIFA had offered to help solve the kingdom's problems in exchange for his endorsement.

Two days later, Prince Ali confirmed Jordan's players and staff had received outstanding reward money for their participation in the 2025 Arab Cup.

The association had been waiting since December for prize money for reaching the Arab Cup final in Qatar.

On Saturday, Infantino laughed off questions about whether he had considered resigning in the wake of the failed FFE proposal, pointing to what he described as overwhelming support from member associations around the globe.

The Swiss-Italian administrator's reelection prospects were strengthened significantly after the AFC endorsement, leaving Europe increasingly isolated and exposing the lack of a challenger.