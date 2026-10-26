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Five more dengue deaths in Bangladesh as 2,218 patients hospitalised

October has already accounted for 144 deaths, pushing this year’s toll closer to 400 as infections continue to spread nationwide

Five more dengue deaths in Bangladesh as 2,218 patients hospitalised

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 26 Oct 2026, 07:48 PM

Updated : 26 Oct 2026, 07:48 PM

Another five people have died from dengue in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, while 2,218 patients have been admitted to hospitals.

The latest deaths bring this year’s toll to 389, including 144 in October alone, according to official figures.

Between 8am Sunday and 8am Monday, Dhaka Division recorded the highest number of admissions, at 942, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Elsewhere, 284 patients were admitted in Khulna, 246 in Rajshahi, 240 in Chattogram, 232 in Barishal, 121 in Mymensingh, 113 in Rangpur and 40 in Sylhet.

Dhaka accounted for over two-fifths of new admissions; every other division recorded fewer than 300 patients during the period.

A total of 126,166 dengue patients have been hospitalised across the country so far this year, the health directorate said.

Of them, 119,393 have recovered and been discharged.

The directorate has recorded dengue hospitalisations and deaths since 2000.

The worst year was 2023, when 321,179 patients were admitted and 1,705 people died from the disease.

Last year, dengue killed more than 400 people, while over 102,000 patients were diagnosed with the disease.

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