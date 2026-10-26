Jamaat MP’s son-in-law among two granted bail over New Gini Properties ‘attack’

Two men, including the son-in-law of Jamaat-e-Islami MP Abdul Gafur, have secured bail in a case over vandalism, looting and theft at New Gini Properties near Dhaka’s ECB Square.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sarah Farzana Haque granted bail to Mizanur Rahman and Bikash Chandra Shah on Monday after a hearing.

Prosecution Sub-Inspector Marufuzzaman said lawyers for the suspects sought bail, which the complainant’s side opposed.

The court granted their petitions after hearing both sides.

Retired major general Golam Mohiuddin Chowdhury, Shahinuzzaman and Shah Alam Anik were granted bail on Oct 4, 18 and 19, respectively.

Three other suspects, identified only as Mamun, Aslam and Munna, remain in jail.

The project was attacked and vandalised on the night of Sept 26. Brownfish Studio, belonging to content creator Salman Muqtadir and located inside the residential project, was also targeted.

Project director Saiful Islam Bhuiyan filed the case with Cantonment Police Station, naming 13 people, including Chowdhury, and 150 to 200 unidentified suspects.

Police say a land dispute has emerged as a preliminary motive, but the investigation must establish the exact cause.