Shops get three days of 10pm closing under relaxed government rule: traders

The government has agreed to relax the 8pm closing rule for stores and shopping malls, allowing them to remain open until 10pm on three days a week, the Bangladesh Shop Owners Association has said.

Under the new arrangement, shops, markets and shopping malls can stay open until 8pm on the other three days, according to the association.

The association has not specified which days will have extended hours or clarified what the schedule will be on the seventh day.

The decision came at a meeting on Sunday with Power Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmood Tuku, according to a statement.

State Minister for Power Aninda Islam Amit, the power secretary and the chairman of the Bangladesh Power Development Board also attended the meeting.

The discussions covered solar panel installations in markets, reducing power outages, customer complaints over recharging prepaid metres and preventing the theft of power connection cables.

The government will offer loans at 5 percent interest, repayable over five to seven years, to markets seeking to install solar panels, the statement said.

The panels must be certified by the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI). Both the BSTI and the installation company will be held accountable if substandard panels are used.

The government first ordered shops and shopping malls to close by 6pm from Apr 3 to conserve electricity amid a fuel crisis triggered by the Iran war. Following demands from traders, the deadline was extended to 7pm on Apr 5.

Opening hours were later extended to 10pm from May 12 ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, adjusted to 9pm in June and cut back to 8pm from Aug 12.

A further temporary extension until 10pm was granted through Oct 22 for Durga Puja, before the 8pm closing rule was reinstated the following day.

Section 114 of the Bangladesh Labour Act, 2006 generally stipulates that shops must not remain open after 8pm. The government strictly enforced the provision in 2022 to conserve electricity and fuel.