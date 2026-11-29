Bangladesh Bank has set 31 days of holidays for banks in 2027, including extended breaks for the two Eids and other national and religious observances.

Of these, five days will be observed for Eid-ul-Fitr and six for Eid-ul-Azha.

The central bank notified the chief executives of all banks of the holiday schedule in a circular issued on Sunday.

It said the list of bank holidays for 2027 was prepared in accordance with a gazette notification issued by the public administration ministry on Nov 5.

According to the schedule, banking transactions will remain suspended on Jul 1 (Thursday) and Dec 31 (Friday) on the occasion of bank holidays.

List of Holidays

Banks will be closed on Jan 24 for Shab-e-Barat, Feb 21 for Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day, Mar 5 for Jumatul Wida, Mar 7 for Shab-e-Qadr, and from Mar 8 to 12 for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Banks will also remain shut on Mar 26 for Independence and National Day, Apr 13 for Chaitra Sankranti (applicable only in Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Bandarban), Apr 14 for Bengali New Year, and May 1 for May Day.

The holidays also include May 15 to 20 for Eid-ul-Azha and on May 20 for Buddha Purnima (Boishakhi Purnima).

Subsequently, holidays will be observed on Jun 16 for Ashura and Jul 1 for the bank holiday.

In the second half of the year, banks will be closed on Aug 5 for July Mass Uprising Day, Aug 15 for Eid-e-Miladunnabi, Aug 25 for Janmashtami, Oct 9 and 10 for Durga Puja (Nabami and Bijoya Dashami), Nov 7 for National Revolution and Solidarity Day, Dec 16 for Victory Day, and Dec 25 or Christmas Day.

Moreover, banking transactions will remain suspended on Dec 31 on account of the bank holiday.

The central bank said that no banking transactions will take place on these holidays.

The circular, however, noted that the dates of holidays dependent on the sighting of the moon are subject to change.