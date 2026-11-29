Winter has yet to settle over the capital, but preparations are already under way. At the old-clothes market in Dhaka’s Sadarghat, trade in bales of imported winter wear picks up ahead of the cold season. Packed with sweaters, blankets, jackets, hoodies and other warm clothing, the bales arrive from countries including Thailand, China, Japan, South Korea and Cambodia. Depending on quality, each bale sells wholesale for Tk 6,000 to Tk 30,000. Retailers from across the country flock to the market to stock up on affordable winter wear.