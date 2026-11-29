The public administration ministry has issued a gazette notification appointing 1,416 candidates through the 46th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations.

According to the notification published on Sunday, the candidates have been appointed to various civil service cadres based on the recommendations made by the Public Service Commission (PSC) on Mar 15 and May 21.

The newly appointed officials have been instructed to report to the designated offices of their respective cadre-controlling ministries or divisions by Dec 20.

The notification said if any adverse or conflicting information is found against an officer following their appointment, the authorities reserve the right to make necessary amendments or cancel the appointment.

The ministry added that if any candidate fails to join by the stipulated deadline, it will be assumed that they are unwilling to take up the post, and their appointment letter will be deemed cancelled.

Earlier, on Feb 8, the PSC published the final results of the 46th BCS examination, nominating 1,457 candidates for appointment across various cadres.