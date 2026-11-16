Bangladesh Bank shifts to civil lawsuits to recover laundered funds

Bangladesh Bank has moved beyond criminal proceedings to file civil lawsuits to recover money laundered abroad.

Farhanul Ghani Choudhury, an advisor to the central bank’s Stolen Asset Recovery Task Force, shared the development at a briefing on Monday, reporting progress in six cases.

He said, “A total of 40 new cases related to money laundering have been initiated, all of which are civil in nature.

“Several scheduled banks in the country have entered into agreements with various foreign entities to facilitate the recovery of laundered funds.

“These agreements are being monitored by the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit and the Stolen Asset Recovery Task Force.”

Under the arrangements, the foreign firms will receive commissions if they successfully recover the funds, he added.

Farhanul also said the BFIU had identified $500 million allegedly laundered by the Sikder Group, with assistance from foreign firms recently contracted for asset recovery.

The banks that have signed recovery agreements include Shariah-based EXIM Bank, First Security Islami Bank, Global Islami Bank, Union Bank and Social Islami Bank, all of which are now part of Sammilito Islami Bank.

State-owned Janata Bank and Agrani Bank have also signed agreements, alongside private-sector lenders National Bank, Premier Bank, IFIC Bank, and AB Bank.

“Information regarding the defaulted loans of these individuals and groups has been shared with foreign institutions, governments, and various other organisations,” Farhanul added.

He estimated that recovering the laundered funds could take another five to 10 years.

The taskforce, established by Bangladesh Bank in 2024, was formed to investigate money laundering, with initial priority given to 11 business groups.

Bangladesh Bank officials said the task force had identified substantial amounts of money transferred to different countries, with some of the funds already frozen.

However, Farhanul declined to disclose the total amount currently under temporary freeze, saying that doing so could jeopardise recovery efforts.

“Those who launder money use multiple layers to hide it. They have moved thousands of crores of taka out of Bangladesh, and they are constantly employing these ‘layering’ techniques consistently,” he said.

“If we were to disclose this information now, the money would simply be moved elsewhere.”

Farhanul added that the more layers used to move illicit funds, the more complicated and time-consuming the recovery process becomes.