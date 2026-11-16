November 16, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

US to curb China's access to AI chips as Trump heads to Asia

The new export controls target overseas data centres used by Chinese companies to access advanced chips

US to curb China&#039;s access to AI chips as Trump heads to Asia
US President Donald Trump holds a binder as he stands next to Chinese President Xi Jinping before Xi delivers a speech during a state dinner at the White House in Washington, DC, US, Sept 24, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters

Published : 16 Nov 2026, 09:07 PM

Updated : 16 Nov 2026, 09:07 PM

The Trump administration on Monday issued a rule that will further restrict China's access to the best AI chips from companies like Nvidia, just as President Donald Trump began a trip to China to meet with President Xi Jinping.

The new restrictions on chip exports to overseas data centres in countries like Malaysia and Thailand will hurt Chinese companies that use those data centres to access advanced AI chips to train their artificial intelligence models.

The rule shows the Commerce Department is scrambling to show it is cracking down on Chinese access to sensitive American technology, following reports that the agency turned a blind eye to the smuggling of advanced Nvidia AI chips to China.

It also comes as Trump is set to meet Xi on Thursday in China's southern city of Shenzhen, the site of this week's APEC summit. Trump often unleashes punitive technology threats or action against Beijing ahead of such meetings.

The new rule requires companies in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil to apply for US export licences for the most advanced chips in an effort to cut down on their illegal diversion.

The timing of the rule also coincides with increased pressure on Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to bolster US export controls on advanced chips to China.

"The rule is designed to ensure that existing restrictions on access to sensitive American technology cannot be circumvented through remote computing arrangements involving data centres in third countries," the Commerce Department said in a statement.

Related Stories
Trump may hold off strikes unless ‘Iran provokes US’
Trump may hold off strikes unless ‘Iran provokes US’
Trump pins Republican midterm hopes on economy
Trump pins Republican midterm hopes on economy
US in talks with Russia, China on denuclearisation: Trump
US in talks with Russia, China on denuclearisation: Trump
Trump offered to sell arms to Xi: US ambassador
Trump offered to sell arms to Xi: US ambassador
Read More
Trump ‘won’t mind’ Huang’s return to Nvidia
Trump ‘won’t mind’ Huang’s return to Nvidia
Peter Haas, Humaiun Kobir hold ‘informal meeting’
Peter Haas, Humaiun Kobir hold ‘informal meeting’
Rooppur grid power test may begin Tuesday
Rooppur grid power test may begin Tuesday
Pattinson named the next James Bond
Pattinson named the next James Bond
Read More
Opinion

Shoumik Hassin

In defence of a hated Booker Prize winner
Shoumik Hassin

Md Hasnain

Save the soil, save the nation
Md Hasnain

Mahmud Bin Morshad

Why Turkiye, Pakistan will not fight Saudi’s war
Mahmud Bin Morshad

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam
Read More