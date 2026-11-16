US to curb China's access to AI chips as Trump heads to Asia

US President Donald Trump holds a binder as he stands next to Chinese President Xi Jinping before Xi delivers a speech during a state dinner at the White House in Washington, DC, US, Sept 24, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

US President Donald Trump holds a binder as he stands next to Chinese President Xi Jinping before Xi delivers a speech during a state dinner at the White House in Washington, DC, US, Sept 24, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

The Trump administration on Monday issued a rule that will further restrict China's access to the best AI chips from companies like Nvidia, just as President Donald Trump began a trip to China to meet with President Xi Jinping.

The new restrictions on chip exports to overseas data centres in countries like Malaysia and Thailand will hurt Chinese companies that use those data centres to access advanced AI chips to train their artificial intelligence models.

The rule shows the Commerce Department is scrambling to show it is cracking down on Chinese access to sensitive American technology, following reports that the agency turned a blind eye to the smuggling of advanced Nvidia AI chips to China.

It also comes as Trump is set to meet Xi on Thursday in China's southern city of Shenzhen, the site of this week's APEC summit. Trump often unleashes punitive technology threats or action against Beijing ahead of such meetings.

The new rule requires companies in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil to apply for US export licences for the most advanced chips in an effort to cut down on their illegal diversion.

The timing of the rule also coincides with increased pressure on Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to bolster US export controls on advanced chips to China.

"The rule is designed to ensure that existing restrictions on access to sensitive American technology cannot be circumvented through remote computing arrangements involving data centres in third countries," the Commerce Department said in a statement.