Rare neurological condition causes man to see pet cat's face on people: report

A 28-year-old man in the northeastern US sees his pet cat's facial features on the people he meets due to a rare neurological condition, reports Science Alert.

The patient named Karl developed the visual distortion two years ago following surgery to remove a tangled cluster of blood vessels in his brain's right temporal lobe -- a region vital for facial recognition.

Published in the Cortex journal, a joint study notes that the episodes can last for hours or an entire day.

Rather than appearing pasted on, the features from his pet Luna seamlessly integrate into human faces and shift naturally with movement.

The effect also works in reverse: if Karl sees a human face first in the morning, those features can transfer onto Luna.

According to Science Alert, researchers used generative AI tools alongside Karl to recreate photorealistic images of his visual perceptions.

The findings echo a 1986 case in which a stroke survivor saw a poodle's face on fellow bus passengers, reinforcing evidence that the human brain processes faces distinctly from other objects.