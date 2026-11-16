Workers suspect wage-board ‘manoeuvre’ as employers insist they are ‘ready’

Garment workers’ leaders suspect a “ploy” behind the postponement of the third meeting of the minimum wage board, while manufacturers insist they are ready to submit their proposal and want a decision soon.

The meeting was scheduled for 11am on Monday at the Department of Labour but was postponed “for unavoidable reasons”, the board said in a notice.

Board Chairman Syed Azad Subhani told bdnews24.com that a permanent member had suddenly fallen ill and been admitted to hospital. Employers were due to present their proposed wage structure.

At the previous meeting on Nov 9, worker representatives proposed a minimum monthly wage of Tk 32,000.

Employers were given four working days to submit their proposal after failing to do so. The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) had said it would present the proposal on Monday.

Labour leader Mushrefa Mishu dismissed the worker representative’s absence as a weak excuse, alleging employers had pressured the board to postpone the meeting.

“This is a ploy by the board,” she said, arguing that the employers’ proposal could have been received without the worker representative present.

Several labour organisations protested outside the board office. A delegation from the Garments Industry Wage Increase Alliance Bangladesh submitted a memorandum and a Tk 30,000 wage proposal.

Board member and worker representative Babul Akhter received it in the chairman’s absence.

Akhter said workers’ demand for higher wages was legitimate, but accused employers of failing to maintain good relations with workers and allowing others to mislead and provoke them.

The BGMEA and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association said employers were fully prepared to submit their proposal and urged the authorities to reschedule the meeting promptly.

They said an early decision would give factories time to prepare for the new minimum wage, scheduled to take effect on Dec 1, 2026.