Garment wage board to meet for the first time Wednesday

The minimum wage board for the garment sector is set to hold its first meeting as workers keep up their protests over pay.

It will sit at 11am Wednesday in the board’s meeting room in Segunbagicha, according to a media statement.

The board’s industrial wing said Chairman Sheikh Ashfaqur Rahman, a senior district judge, will preside.

Under the Labour Act, the board will recommend minimum wage rates for garment workers and employees.

The government formed the board on Nov 1 while reconstituting the national minimum wage board, amid unrest in the sector.

Employers are represented by ABM Shamsuddin, a director of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

Babul Akhter, general secretary of the Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation, speaks for workers.

Section 139 of the Labour Act lets the government consider setting a minimum wage for an industry on a request from employers, workers or both.

This year’s amendment to the law cut the wage review period from five years to three.

Workers have been agitating in Dhaka for days, demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000.

Garment workers clashed with police in Mirpur on Tuesday during a road blockade.

The last minimum wage was announced in November 2023 and took effect the following month, so the current rate expires next month.

It raised the minimum from Tk 8,000 to Tk 12,500, a rise of 56.25 percent.