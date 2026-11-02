Garment worker leader urges protesters to shun violence, resume work

Babul Akhter, a worker representative on the garment wage board, has urged protesters to return to factories, warning against vandalism and outside provocation.

Speaking after a meeting with the home minister on Sunday, he said labour federations would not back anyone involved in illegal acts, noting that no formal strike had been called.

"I request our worker brothers to return to work. Do not destroy your own factories," he said.

"Regarding your wage demands, we as worker representatives will sit together and realize what is fair through the board."

The appeal comes amidst ongoing labor unrest in Dhaka's Ashulia and Gazipur industrial belts, where workers demanding a minimum wage of Tk 30,000 clashed with police on Monday.

The last wage revision in November 2023 raised the minimum pay from Tk 8,000 to Tk 12,500.

Under recent Labour Act amendments reducing the wage revision cycle from five years to three, the current pay structure expires on Dec 26.

Babul expressed confidence that a resolution would be reached before the deadline, allowing the new wage scale to take effect in December and be reflected in January paychecks.