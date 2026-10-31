October 31, 2026

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Bangladesh to launch minimum wage review with new board on Sunday

The announcement comes as garment workers take to the streets demanding higher pay

Bangladesh to launch minimum wage review with new board on Sunday

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 31 Oct 2026, 02:33 PM

Updated : 31 Oct 2026, 02:33 PM

The government has decided to form a new wage board on Sunday to set the minimum wage, as garment workers keep up their demand for a monthly minimum of Tk 30,000.

Garment workers blocked the road at the Mirpur 10 intersection in Dhaka on Saturday, with workers from several Mirpur factories joining in.

Labour Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury announced the decision amid the blockade, after a meeting with owners, workers and ministry officials.

“After four hours of talks [on Friday] with labour organisations, especially garment workers’ leaders and their central leaders, we announced that we will form the wage board [on Sunday],” Ariful said.

“We will publish a gazette notification announcing the wage board. There should be no reason for further protests after that.”

The minister alleged that organised groups from outside were provoking workers and questioned whether those involved were genuinely committed to the workers’ demands or pursuing personal and political interests by creating instability.

“Ordinary workers know about the wage board. Once it is formed, what is the problem? There should be no further issue,” he said.

Ariful also questioned the need for vandalism or shutting down factories, saying there were attempts to damage the garment industry and that the matter should concern everyone.

As the wage board would be formed on Sunday and Saturday was a weekly holiday, the minister hoped workers would return to their factories and that unrest would subside.

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