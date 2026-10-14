Garment workers block Dhaka roads to demand Tk 30,000 minimum wage

Garment workers have blocked roads in Dhaka’s Uttara for a third consecutive day to press for a minimum wage of Tk 30,000 and increases in other wages and allowances.

Some garment workers have blocked the road to push for these demands, according to Assistant Deputy Commissioner Shahjahan Hossain of the police’s Uttara Traffic Division.

ADC Shahjahan said around 12:30pm that they had blocked traffic on a road near Azampur in the morning before moving towards the airport. They then blocked Airport Road, he said.

The protesters have been on the streets since Monday to push for the hike in the minimum wage, the police official added.