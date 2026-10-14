Withdraw Oct 15-16 shutdown or face legal action, govt tells LPG traders

The government has threatened legal action against liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) traders unless they withdraw their planned nationwide shutdown of sales on Thursday and Friday.

Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmood issued the warning on Wednesday after a meeting with LPG importers and operators, attended by Commerce Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir.

The LP Gas Traders Cooperative Association Limited announced the two-day shutdown on Monday, demanding higher commissions, an end to alleged harassment and other measures.

Asked about the planned shutdown, the energy minister said: "If they do not withdraw the strike, the government will take legal action."

He said LPG was an essential commodity and that disrupting supplies to press demands was unacceptable.

The government would take action under the Essential Commodities Control Act 1956, he warned.

Commerce Minister Muktadir also cautioned traders against disrupting supplies, saying the government would not allow anyone to create artificial shortages or manipulate the market.

Businesses could have legitimate grievances over profits, losses or commissions, but those should be resolved through discussions, he said.

"The government will not accept any attempt to hold the country hostage by using this as a pretext."

Muktadir said the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) was discussing distributors' demands and that the authorities were ready to hear traders' complaints.

Government Reviews Supply and Prices

At the briefing, a journalist raised allegations that LPG cylinders had been selling for around Tk 1,000 above the government-fixed price over the past month and asked what action had been taken.

Mahmood said Wednesday's meeting was the government's third with LPG operators amid volatility in international energy markets.

The discussions had focused on supply and prices, while measures had been taken through BERC to stabilise the market, he said.

The concerns of LPG operators had also been discussed.

Mahmood said the government did not import LPG directly, with imports and distribution largely handled by the private sector.

As a result, it could not directly control the entire supply chain, he said.

The government was working to address the operators' concerns, with another meeting scheduled for Oct 30.

Asked about a reported difference between LPG prices in Bangladesh and Kolkata, where a journalist cited prices of Tk 153 and Tk 83 per kg respectively, Mahmood pointed to India's subsidy system.

He said the Indian government supplied subsidised LPG to consumers through a card-based programme, while Bangladesh had no comparable system and sold LPG in an open market.

The current government had inherited that arrangement, he said.

Mahmood also cited the impact of war and instability in West Asia on international energy prices, saying the government was trying to maintain supplies at affordable prices.

On allegations of overcharging, Muktadir said the government had instructed the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection and district administrations to step up action against irregularities at the dealer level.

He said the authorities would take the necessary measures to stabilise the market.

Alternative Import Sources

The commerce minister said the war had disrupted Bangladesh's conventional sources of LPG imports, forcing private importers to explore alternatives.

Wednesday's meeting had discussed ways to secure adequate supplies for the remainder of this year and throughout next year, he said.

Muktadir declined to disclose details of the proposed measures, saying the government was still working on its plans.

He reiterated that LPG imports were handled by the private sector, while BERC adjusted domestic prices each month using international market rates and a prescribed formula.

Asked when prices might return to more affordable levels, the minister gave no specific timeline.

He said the government's immediate priority was to diversify import sources and prevent prolonged shortages.

On Oct 4, BERC raised the price of a 12kg LPG cylinder by Tk 252 to Tk 1,837, up from Tk 1,585 the previous month.