LPG traders bring ‘huge’ list of commission demands to BERC hearing

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) traders have come to a public hearing with a long list of demands for higher commissions, citing the Russia-Ukraine and Iran wars and rising shipping and truck costs.

Questioners have countered that the proposals make it seem Bangladesh is bearing the full cost of those wars.

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) organised the hearing at the BIAM Auditorium in Dhaka on Thursday, amid turbulence in the LPG market and mounting pressure from traders.

Importers, dealers and distributors submitted their lists, and the questioners asked why, if the wars justify a price rise now, consumers paid Tk 2,500 for a 12kg cylinder last December.

They accused the BERC of doing nothing about an “artificial” crisis created by operators, and asked whether the hearing is a formality to approve another price rise, since higher commissions would inevitably lift prices again.

Questions also arose over whether the BERC called it under pressure from traders.

In October, the price of a 12kg cylinder was raised by Tk 252 to Tk 1,837, but consumers across most of the country pay Tk 400 to 700 more.

A supply crisis began in mid-September, before the Oct 4 price rise, and volatility persists.

LPG bottling companies say the current official price does not cover their costs, and want commissions and other marketing costs adjusted in the new price.

They have applied to raise per-kg storage and bottling costs and the commissions of distributors and retailers, and to lift their return on investment.

The LP Gas Traders Cooperative Society Limited, representing distributors and retailers, called a strike for Oct 15-16 but withdrew it on Oct 14 after talks with the government. The hearing was announced the same day.

Importers, distributors and autogas station owners’ representatives all proposed higher commissions.

For the 12kg cylinder, importers demanded over Tk 300 and distributors Tk 150, while autogas station owners sought Tk 11 from Tk 8.

Omera proposed raising its commission from the current Tk 200 to Tk 478, Petromax Tk 349 and Delta Tk 360. Meghna Group proposed the lowest, Tk 300.

Distributors sought Tk 150 from Tk 50, and retailers Tk 70 from Tk 45.

Abu Sayed Raza, chief marketing officer of Meghna Fresh LPG, said shipping and premium costs were $80 to 120 a tonne before the war in West Asia and are now $250 to 400.

With operating costs up, he said, the price should be set so that nobody can charge even a taka above it.

Anup Kumar Sen, chief operating officer of Orion Gas, which is not importing, said 10 companies cannot import in the new reality, leaving their infrastructure idle and cylinders scarce. Buying from others to sell at the BERC price is not viable, so they demand a wholesale price.

He also called for competition to ease the artificial crisis and stop unfair prices.

Moni Mukta Pal, proprietor of distributor Ujjal Traders, said they carry the burden of idle cylinders. Unless the Tk 150 commission is granted, the present situation will continue and prices will not fall.

Abu Taher Quraishi of distributor Taher Enterprise said shops opening anywhere and everywhere must stop.

Serajul Maula, Bangladesh LPG Autogas Station & Conversion Workshop Owners Association, said over 200,000 vehicles run on LPG. The commission was fixed at Tk 8 in 2021, five years ago, and operating costs have risen.

He claimed 80 percent of the country’s 1,100 autogas pumps run at a loss. Tk 10 would remove the loss, and they seek Tk 11 to leave some profit.

“It is impossible to survive otherwise,” he said.

Of the 35 active companies, 23 have the infrastructure to import LPG, but only 10 imported last month.

Journalist Sirajul Islam, one of the questioners, said: “Listening to the traders, it seems Bangladesh is bearing the full cost of the Russia-Ukraine war on one side and the Iran war on the other. But even last December we had to buy cylinders at Tk 2,500, and nobody has an explanation.

“The companies are withholding gas because prices will rise, but BERC has taken no action.”

No cylinder can be found in Dhaka under Tk 2,200 now. He called the price rise proposals “unreasonable and regrettable”.