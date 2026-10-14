BERC sets public hearing on LPG prices, bottling costs, dealer commissions

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) will hold a public hearing on Oct 29 on proposals to revise government and private-sector liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices, bottling costs and commissions for distributors and retailers.

The hearing will run from 10am to 4pm at BIAM Foundation in New Dhaka’s Eskaton, the regulator said on Wednesday.

State-owned LP Gas has proposed changes to government LPG prices.

Several private-sector companies involved in storing and bottling LPG have sought revisions to gas prices, storage and bottling costs, and distributor and retailer commissions.

Some distributors have separately proposed changes to their commissions.

Interested individuals and organisations must submit written opinions to BERC by Oct 27.

Those wishing to attend must register by the same deadline.

Registered participants can present relevant data, calculations and documents. The proposals are available from BERC’s office and website.

The hearing follows the withdrawal of a nationwide shutdown planned for Oct 15-16 by the LP Gas Traders Cooperative Association Ltd over commission increases.

The association called off the action after meeting the BERC chairman on Wednesday, following a warning of legal action from Power Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmood Tuku.

The regulator first set government and private LPG prices on Apr 12, 2021.

Private-sector prices are adjusted monthly in line with Saudi Aramco’s declared contract price.

On Oct 4, the BERC raised the price of a 12kg private LPG cylinder by Tk 252 to Tk 1,837, from Tk 1,585 in September.

The price of a 12.5kg government cylinder remained unchanged at Tk 776.93.

Consumers have continued to complain that LPG is unavailable at the officially set prices.