Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport is ushering in the festive season with a Christmas transformation, turning its premises into a holiday destination for city residents in partnership with Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB).

“Rising high above the ground, the hotel's magnificent Christmas decorations bring the festive spirit to life on an impressive scale. From its illuminated exterior to its beautifully adorned interiors, every detail has been thoughtfully curated to create an immersive Christmas atmosphere, inviting guests and visitors to experience the joy and wonder of the season,” Crowne Plaza said in a media statement.

Centre stage this year is a gingerbread aeroplane inspired by the hotel's location near the Dhaka airport.

“Bringing together culinary craftsmanship, creativity and the spirit of travel, this signature installation adds a unique dimension to the celebrations and offers visitors an exceptional festive photo opportunity,” Crowne Plaza said.

The event kicked off with a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony, the unveiling of the gingerbread aeroplane, and the traditional cake-mixing ceremony, with guests, partners and members of the community in attendance.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashwani Nayar, area & cluster general manager, IHG South West Asia, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport, said:

“Christmas is a season of wonder, togetherness and creating memories that stay with us long after the celebrations are over. This year, at Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport, we wanted to create something that goes beyond traditional festive decorations. From our spectacular illuminated displays to our signature gingerbread aeroplane, every detail reflects our ambition to bring something extraordinary to the city. We invite everyone to come, explore, capture beautiful moments and experience the magic of Christmas with us. You do not need to be travelling to experience a little wonder at the airport this festive season.”

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) is the exclusive Christmas decorations partner of Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport.

“The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to creating memorable experiences and bringing communities together through meaningful seasonal celebrations,” Crowne Plaza said.

“With its striking festive installations, beautifully illuminated Christmas tree, aviation-inspired attractions and a series of festive experiences planned throughout December, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport aims to establish itself as one of the city's most distinctive destinations during the holiday season.”

Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport will also host a Christmas Carnival, offering guests and visitors to share the joys of the season with family and friends. The hotel will present special festive brunch and dinner experiences, bringing together seasonal flavours and the warmth of holiday celebrations.

A special musical night on Dec 31 will also invite guests to welcome the New Year in a lively and celebratory atmosphere.

The festive spirit will also extend to the hotel's culinary offerings, with specially curated Christmas goodie boxes, festive cakes and a selection of freshly baked seasonal desserts available throughout the holiday season.

The Christmas decorations will remain on display from Nov 27 until Jan 8, 2027.