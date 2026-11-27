A manager of a residential hotel in Dhaka's Wari has been hacked to death after a row over makeshift wholesale poultry stalls on the footpath outside, locals and investigators say.

The clash began on Thursday night when a chicken strayed into Hotel Osmani International, they say, but the hotel and the night-time traders had been at odds for a long time.

Md Enayet, alias Annie, and his son Iran Kazi stormed in with sharp weapons between 1:30am and 2am, killing manager Naimul Islam, 30.

Another manager, Abdur Razzaque, 50, and staffer Md Hasan, 26, are in “serious condition” at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Five more injured staff are being treated at other hospitals in the capital.

Naimul's cousin Ridwanul Islam Rafi, a Dhaka University student, told bdnews24.com on Friday that traders from Kaptan Bazar set up the stalls on the road in front of the hotel at night, dirtying the entrance and blocking the parking road.

After the chicken got in, Enayet argued with a security guard, and he and his son then attacked staff indiscriminately.

Razzaque's grandson Md Zubayer said Enayet, who owns a stall next to the hotel, and Iran hacked three people. A doctor at the hospital's emergency department declared Naimul dead around 4am.

Naimul's elder brother Nazmul Huda Durjoy filed a murder case with Wari Police on Friday evening. The body was taken to the family home in Rajbari’s Goalanda, after the postmortem.

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) is investigating alongside the police station.

At least three investigators gave an account similar to the locals'.

Around 1am, a chicken escaped from a cage and wandered into the hotel. Enayet, who works temporarily at various wholesalers' stalls, asked the guard to remove it.

He then tied the bird near the gate instead of returning it to the cage, beat the guard when he objected, and was detained by hotel staff, who locked him in the second-floor reception and called police.

Iran arrived around 1:45am. After an argument with the staff, he pulled out a machete and a knife he had hidden on him. Iran reportedly slashed with the knife and Enayet with the machete.

Naimul died on the spot, and four more staff were injured.

Wari Police Inspector (Operations) Mostafizur Rahman said no arrests had been made by Friday evening. “A drive is under way. CCTV footage shows two people,” he said.

Sohel Rana, assistant commissioner of DMP's Wari Zone, told reporters the hotel's CCTV recorder had been seized.

In March, the DMP listed extortion sectors in the capital, including illegal chicken stalls on footpaths around Kaptan Bazar, from which at least Tk 400,000 is collected daily.

Locals and hotel guards say the hotel is a three-to-four-minute walk from the market, yet the stalls spill over to the area at night.

Senior DMP officials in Wari and chief of the police station did not respond to repeated calls.