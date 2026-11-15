November 15, 2026

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Young man burnt to death in fire at Korail slum in Dhaka

Seven to eight residences and a store have been burnt by the blaze

Young man burnt to death in fire at Korail slum in Dhaka

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 15 Nov 2026, 09:44 AM

Updated : 15 Nov 2026, 09:44 AM

A young man has been burnt to death in a fire in Dhaka’s Korail slum.

The incident occurred early on Sunday morning in the Paschimpara area of the T&T Colony.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Shahriar Rahman Shuvro, who hailed from Shirjug village in Jhalakathi Sadar Upazila.

Sub-Inspector Afrin Akhter, duty officer at Banani Police Station, confirmed Shuvro’s death, saying he had rented a place in the Satellite Gate area.

Three units from the Fire Service were able to bring the fire under control around 5:20am, police said. Seven to eight residences and a store have been burnt by the blaze.

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