Huawei teases new foldable laptop MateBook Fold S with a cover display

Huawei's MateBook Fold S features a foldable design and an external display on its back panel. Photo: Huawei Central

Huawei's MateBook Fold S features a foldable design and an external display on its back panel. Photo: Huawei Central

Huawei is preparing to introduce the MateBook Fold S, a compact foldable laptop with an external cover display that users can operate without opening the main screen, according to technology news site Huawei Central.

Richard Yu, chairman of Huawei's Consumer Business Group, recently showcased the device in a promotional video. In the demonstration, he placed the company's existing 18-inch MateBook Fold inside an envelope, folded it in half and revealed the smaller MateBook Fold S.

Huawei Central reports that the new computer features a 14.7-inch main display that folds into a more compact, tablet-sized form. The screen appears to have an almost invisible crease, pointing to refinements in its display and hinge technology.

The laptop has a slim, notebook-like design with narrow bezels. Its standout feature is a small secondary screen on the back panel, which Huawei calls the Live Mini Display.

The external display is designed to let users carry out certain tasks without unfolding the laptop, offering quick access to information and everyday productivity tools.

The MateBook Fold S will come in three colours: Sky White, Magic Night Black and Cloud Sea Blue. The latter features a two-tone finish, while Huawei is promoting the device's slim and lightweight design as suitable for carrying throughout the day.

Citing leaks, the website said the laptop could weigh around 600g, making it lighter than the MateBook Pro S. Huawei has yet to confirm the figure.

The new model could also cost less than the company's larger 18-inch foldable computer, according to the report, potentially bringing foldable PC technology within reach of more buyers.

The MateBook Fold S was scheduled to go on pre-sale on Nov 14. Huawei is expected to share further details, including its key specifications, as the device prepares to enter the market.