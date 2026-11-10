Bangladeshi extradited from Brazil pleads guilty to migrant smuggling in US

A Bangladeshi national extradited from Brazil to the United States has pleaded guilty to charges of smuggling migrants into the country through South America, Central America and Mexico.

Saiful Islam admitted to one count of conspiracy to bring migrants into the US and two counts of bringing migrants into the country for commercial advantage and private financial gain, according to the US Department of Justice.

His sentencing is scheduled for Feb 17 in the US District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Assistant Attorney General A Tysen Duva and US Attorney Aaron Reitz said Saiful faces at least three years in prison. A federal judge will determine his sentence after considering the sentencing guidelines and other legal factors.

According to court documents, Saiful worked with other smugglers to move migrants through Latin America and facilitate their entry into the United States.

Some migrants were transported along Colombia's coast in dangerous boats, at times operated by intoxicated drivers. Others crossed the treacherous Darien Gap on foot, while some were given identification documents belonging to other people to conceal their identities.

The migrants were then taken to the US-Mexico border and instructed to enter the United States by swimming across the Rio Grande or climbing over border fences.

Court documents said Saiful received thousands of dollars for smuggling several migrants into the country. He has also agreed to forfeit money collected from the migrants.

Saiful was among seven Bangladeshis arrested in Brazil on Oct 31, 2019, during an operation targeting a migrant smuggling network. Another suspect, Saifullah Al-Mamun, was handed over to a federal court in Laredo, Texas, in July.

Saiful was extradited from Brazil to the United States in April, the Justice Department said.

The department thanked Brazilian law enforcement authorities for their assistance in his arrest and extradition.

The investigation and prosecution were supported by Joint Task Force Alpha, a Justice Department initiative that works with the US Department of Homeland Security to identify and apprehend members of international migrant smuggling networks.