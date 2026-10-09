10 killed, 16 injured as violence erupts at Mexico prison

A prison clash in Mexico’s northwestern state of Sinaloa has reportedly killed 10 people, including a minor visiting an inmate, and injured 16 others, forcing authorities to suspend visits.

The clash took place at the El Castillo Penitentiary Centre in the city of Mazatlan, Al Jazeera reports, citing state authorities.

The Sinaloa Public Security Secretariat said on Thursday that nine inmates and a family visitor were killed. Security Secretary Sinuhe Tellez said in a video on social media that the visitor was a minor.

Security forces have moved in and the prison is now “under control”, while the 16 injured inmates have been taken for medical treatment, the Qatari broadcaster said.

Visits have been suspended as a precaution, Tellez said, and the rest of the prison population is safe. Social work staff are contacting the families of the dead.

Sinaloa is a battleground for warring factions of the Sinaloa drug cartel and one of six Mexican states the US State Department advises Americans not to visit over security concerns, according to Al Jazeera.

Officials have not said whether the clash was linked to the wider cartel conflict gripping Sinaloa.