October 09, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

10 killed, 16 injured as violence erupts at Mexico prison

Nine inmates and a minor visiting a relative are among the dead, local authorities say

10 killed, 16 injured as violence erupts at Mexico prison
Security personnel stand outside El Castillo Penitentiary Centre. Photo: Reuters

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 09 Oct 2026, 11:41 AM

Updated : 09 Oct 2026, 11:41 AM

A prison clash in Mexico’s northwestern state of Sinaloa has reportedly killed 10 people, including a minor visiting an inmate, and injured 16 others, forcing authorities to suspend visits.

The clash took place at the El Castillo Penitentiary Centre in the city of Mazatlan, Al Jazeera reports, citing state authorities.

The Sinaloa Public Security Secretariat said on Thursday that nine inmates and a family visitor were killed. Security Secretary Sinuhe Tellez said in a video on social media that the visitor was a minor.

Security forces have moved in and the prison is now “under control”, while the 16 injured inmates have been taken for medical treatment, the Qatari broadcaster said.

Visits have been suspended as a precaution, Tellez said, and the rest of the prison population is safe. Social work staff are contacting the families of the dead.

Sinaloa is a battleground for warring factions of the Sinaloa drug cartel and one of six Mexican states the US State Department advises Americans not to visit over security concerns, according to Al Jazeera.

Officials have not said whether the clash was linked to the wider cartel conflict gripping Sinaloa.

Related Stories
Man to die for pickup driver’s murder
Man to die for pickup driver’s murder
Palak hints at 'abuse, persecution' in custody
Palak hints at &#039;abuse, persecution&#039; in custody
27 arrested in JaSad office sent to prison
27 arrested in JaSad office sent to prison
‘I was given at least 70-80 injections’: Tanvir
‘I was given at least 70-80 injections’: Tanvir
Read More
US officials defend ICE shooting of New York man
US officials defend ICE shooting of New York man
US sanctions ICC after Nobel win
US sanctions ICC after Nobel win
Autumn rain cools Bangladesh, but winter chill still far off
Autumn rain cools Bangladesh, but winter chill still far off
India readies thousands of security forces for Delhi protest
India readies thousands of security forces for Delhi protest
Read More
Opinion

Shahed Alam

Can high spectrum price ensure an inclusive digital future?
Shahed Alam

Jamie McGeever

Can Wall Street keep partying while bond markets burn?
Jamie McGeever

Debarati Guha

The friend who crossed borders for me
Debarati Guha

Manishi Raychaudhuri

India-China thaw faces major economic tests
Manishi Raychaudhuri
Read More