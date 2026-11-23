South Africa ask Bangladesh to bat as rain pushes back Centurion start

Bangladesh were sent in to bat after South Africa won the toss in the second Test at Centurion, with rain delaying the start of play.

The visitors made two changes after losing veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim to a pelvic injury and fast bowler Hasan Mahmud to an elbow problem.

As expected, pacers Khaled Ahmed and Shoriful Islam came into the side, with both named in the playing XI at the SuperSport Park on Monday.

South Africa, who top the World Test Championship standings, made two changes to their side announced on the eve of the match.

Captain Temba Bavuma was ruled out with a calf injury, with Aiden Markram taking over the leadership.

Tony de Zorzi replaced Bavuma in the batting line-up, while fast bowler Anrich Nortje came in for Dane Patterson.

South Africa lead the series after winning the first Test in Johannesburg by nine wickets last week.

Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Mahfijul Islam, 3 Mominul Haque, 4 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Jaker Ali, 7 Litton Das (wk), 8 Khaled Ahmed, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Shoriful Islam, 11 Ebadot Hossain

South Africa: 1 Aiden Markram (capt), 2 Marques Ackerman, 3 Zubayr Hamza, 4 Tony de Zorzi, 5 Matthew Breetzke, 6 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 7 Wiaan Mulder, 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Simon Harmer, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Anrich Nortje