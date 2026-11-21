Mushfiqur Rahim spent the whole net session watching teammates bat, his mood as heavy as his helplessness. Batting is what he loves most, but injury has ruled the veteran out of the Centurion Test.

His absence leaves Bangladesh with a choice: bring in another batter or field four fast bowlers?

Replacing Mushfiqur with a pacer is straightforward. But Jaker Ali’s lengthy net session suggests he may instead take the batting spot. Either replacement would leave Bangladesh with seven batters.

Centurion is among South Africa’s quickest, pace-friendly grounds. Only one spinner features among its 20 leading Test wicket-takers: Paul Harris, in 13th place.

Dale Steyn took 59 wickets in 10 Tests here; Kagiso Rabada has the same tally from one fewer match.

A Chance to Attack

Bangladesh may prefer seven batters for protection. But trailing in the series, they need a win to stay alive. That means taking 20 wickets, and four pacers could be crucial.

India and Pakistan both fielded four in their most recent Tests here.

A four-pronged attack is possible with Jaker in the side, but would mean dropping Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Spinners have limited influence at Centurion, but can break partnerships and give pacers respite. Miraz offers that option; Mominul Haque can bowl spin, but is no comparable all-rounder.

Bangladesh must also replace injured Hasan Mahmud. Shariful Islam, overlooked in Johannesburg, is expected to return, while Khaled Ahmed could join him.

If Bangladesh play three pacers, Taskin Ahmed or Ebadot Hossain may make way. Taskin’s workload is a concern ahead of the limited-overs series; Ebadot’s Johannesburg performance offered little reassurance.

Jaker could also replace Mominul, whose 10 innings in South Africa have yielded an average of 10.60. But Bangladesh may hesitate to drop another experienced batter after Mushfiqur’s injury. The final practice session may show how boldly they intend to pursue victory.