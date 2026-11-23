Loan defaults go up to 33.8% in the quarter

The rate of non-performing loans has increased further in the space of three months. At the end of September, the rate of default loans in the banking sector stood at 33.8 percent.

At the end of June, defaulted loans stood at nearly Tk 6.07 trillion. The non-performing loan rate was 32.78 percent at the time.

In an update on default loans on Monday, Bangladesh Bank spokesperson and Executive Director Arief Hossain Khan said, “The amount of non-performing loans now stands at Tk 6.27 trillion.”

Highlighting that the central bank views the rise in defaults as “normal”, Arief said: “The question may arise that the default amount has increased amid the announcement of a scheme to reopen closed factories and provide loans to entrepreneurs, but the change has been slight.

Arief said the central bank expected the default rate to fall in the next quarter, as more flexible lending policies encouraged businesses to borrow and repay.

“Hopefully, due to flexible policies, businessmen are coming forward. These policies will be easier for customers and banks -- so [loan default] will decrease in the next quarter.”

According to the central bank, the outstanding loans at the end of September stood at Tk 18.56 trillion, up from Tk 18.51 trillion in June.

Alongside the increase in outstanding loans, defaults increased by Tk 208.49 billion.

The total defaulted loans in private sector banks stood at Tk 4.55 trillion. The amount for state-owned banks is nearly Tk 1.5 trillion, for foreign sector banks it is Tk 39.15 billion, and specialised banks it is Tk 183.03 billion.

In September 2025, the amount of non-performing loans was nearly Tk 6.45 trillion, with the default rate at 35.73 percent. The outstanding loan amount was about Tk 18.04 trillion.

Due to loan recovery and rescheduling facilities, a large amount of defaulted loans was renewed in December, ahead of the general election. The amount of bad loans decreased in the quarter.

The defaulted loan amount was Tk 5.57 trillion, with the non-performing loan rate at 30.6 percent.

Although it decreased in December, the outstanding loan amount increased again in the March quarter to approximately Tk 18.25 trillion, up from Tk 18.21 trillion. This means outstanding loans rose by Tk 314,870 billion in these three months.