Gopalganj university keeps online classes and two hall dining rooms open during closure

Gopalganj Science and Technology University (GSTU) has decided to continue online classes and keep two hall dining rooms open despite suspending all in-person academic activities indefinitely.

The decision was announced on Sunday by Md Mahbubul Alam, deputy director of the university’s public relations office, following a Deans’ Committee meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Sohel Hasan on Nov 20.

Dining services at one male and one female residential hall will also remain operational, alongside regular administrative work.

The move follows an earlier notice issued on Nov 19 by Acting Registrar Morad Hossain, which suspended all classes and exams from Nov 22 until further notice over student safety and district-wide political unrest, building on an initial two-day halt on Nov 18 and 19.

Most students had vacated the dormitories by Nov 22.

Regular life in Gopalganj has been disrupted for days by protests and violence, with fresh campus security concerns triggered after activists of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League entered through the main gate and held a procession.