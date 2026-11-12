Another Cox’s Bazar hotel fire forces over 100 tourists into streets in panic

Another hotel fire in Cox’s Bazar has sent more than 100 tourists into the streets in panic in the evening.

No one was injured.

The fire erupted on the sixth floor of the nine-storey Hotel Cox Ambassador, Senior Station Officer Dolon Acharya of Cox’s Bazar Fire Service and Civil Defence said on Thursday.

Firefighters received the report at 6:15pm and contained it with three units.

“Preliminary assessment suggests the fire started due to a fault in the electrical line. It was confined to one room, which was damaged. It did not spread elsewhere,” Acharya said.

The fire began in a room without guests. The swift response prevented it from spreading, he said.

Guests at nearby hotels were alarmed. Many fled outside.

Several fires have struck hotels and tourism-related establishments in Cox’s Bazar.

On Oct 17, 11 people died in a fire at TUPTUP Resto and Resort in Ukhiya’s Inani-Patuyartek.

Six days later, a fire started in Sea Princess Hotel’s generator room near Sugandha Point. More than 300 tourists were evacuated, with no casualties.

On Nov 10, a fire broke out at a house beside a hotel on Shaikatpara Road in the Kalatoli hotel-motel zone. Four firefighting units and locals brought it under control.