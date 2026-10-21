October 21, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Three tourists die while bathing at Cox’s Bazar beach, three remain missing

The incident occurred near the museum beside Marina Resort at Himchari beach, Fire Service says

Three tourists die while bathing at Cox’s Bazar beach, three remain missing

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 21 Oct 2026, 09:05 PM

Updated : 21 Oct 2026, 09:11 PM

Three tourists have died and as many others remain missing after entering the sea for a swim at Himchari beach in Cox’s Bazar.

Another tourist was rescued alive.

The incident occurred around 5pm on Wednesday near the museum beside Marina Resort, said Dolon Acharya, senior station officer at Cox’s Bazar Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The identities of those killed, missing and rescued were not immediately known.

The rescued tourist is receiving treatment at Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital.

“People from two groups went into the water. One group was from Bayezid in Chattogram, the other from Uttara in Dhaka,” Acharya said.

A search is under way for the missing tourists.

Related Stories
Death traps in the guise of eco-resorts
Death traps in the guise of eco-resorts
Warnings failed to stop deadly Cox’s Bazar resort fire
Warnings failed to stop deadly Cox’s Bazar resort fire
DNA samples collected to identify Cox’s Bazar fire victims
DNA samples collected to identify Cox’s Bazar fire victims
How many foreigners in Cox’s Bazar are actually tourists?
How many foreigners in Cox’s Bazar are actually tourists?
Read More
Beauty giants eye profits from weight-loss side effects
Beauty giants eye profits from weight-loss side effects
Barcelona report PSG fans&#039; chainsaw banner to UEFA
Barcelona report PSG fans' chainsaw banner to UEFA
Facial recognition to scan fans at Chelsea-Spurs clash
Facial recognition to scan fans at Chelsea-Spurs clash
Barca blow as Olmo out for four weeks
Barca blow as Olmo out for four weeks
Read More
Opinion

Jamie McGeever

Global imbalances risk amplifying AI unwind
Jamie McGeever

Sabir Mustafa

Ishraque incident points to deeper malaise in BNP
Sabir Mustafa

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Death traps in the guise of eco-resorts
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shamim A Zahedy

An elegy for Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Shamim A Zahedy
Read More