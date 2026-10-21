Three tourists die while bathing at Cox’s Bazar beach, three remain missing

Three tourists have died and as many others remain missing after entering the sea for a swim at Himchari beach in Cox’s Bazar.

Another tourist was rescued alive.

The incident occurred around 5pm on Wednesday near the museum beside Marina Resort, said Dolon Acharya, senior station officer at Cox’s Bazar Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The identities of those killed, missing and rescued were not immediately known.

The rescued tourist is receiving treatment at Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital.

“People from two groups went into the water. One group was from Bayezid in Chattogram, the other from Uttara in Dhaka,” Acharya said.

A search is under way for the missing tourists.