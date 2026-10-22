Fifth tourist body recovered at Cox’s Bazar as death toll rises from Himchari beach drownings

Another tourist’s body has washed ashore at Cox’s Bazar, raising the death toll from the Himchari beach drowning incident to five.

The body of SM Nafisur Rahman Nibir was recovered near Bhangar Mor on Kolatali beach around 7pm on Thursday, Ramu Police chief AK Fazlul Haq said.

He said locals spotted the body and alerted beach workers and lifeguards, who informed police. Officers later retrieved the body, nearly 27 hours after Nibir went missing.

On Wednesday afternoon, several tourists were swept away by strong currents while bathing at the beach near Himchari Museum.

Three bodies were recovered the same day -- those of Saibul Haq Jisan, Al Mahibul Ibne Mokarem Rohan, and Akash. On Thursday morning, the body of another tourist, Md Harun, was recovered from the Sagar Nibas area in Himchari.

Police said two groups were at the beach at the time -- seven young men from Dhaka’s Uttara, and five from Chattogram’s Bayezid.

When a member of the Chittagong group was seen going under, others rushed in to help. None of them knew how to swim, and five were swept away by the strong current.