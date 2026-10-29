Tourist sailings to St Martin’s miss Nov 1 start as clearances remain pending

The MV Karnaphuli Express takes tourists to St Martin's Island, the only coral island in Bangladesh. Every day since Oct 6, the vessel has set off from Cox's Bazar in the morning, carrying visitors. Late in the afternoon, it will return to Cox's Bazar, bringing tourists back after their stay. Due to unrest on the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, regular boat service from Teknaf to the island has been suspended this year. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman

The MV Karnaphuli Express takes tourists to St Martin's Island, the only coral island in Bangladesh. Every day since Oct 6, the vessel has set off from Cox's Bazar in the morning, carrying visitors. Late in the afternoon, it will return to Cox's Bazar, bringing tourists back after their stay. Due to unrest on the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, regular boat service from Teknaf to the island has been suspended this year. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman

Tourist transport services to St Martin's Island are set to miss the Nov 1 starting date due to delays in obtaining required clearances and approvals.

The development was shared on Thursday after a discussion meeting on tourism management and safety, held at the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Cox’s Bazar.

The government has introduced new conditions for tourist vessels to St Martin’s Island to protect its fragile ecosystem and ensure passenger safety, prompting the delay in clearances and services.

Hossainul Islam Bahadur, general secretary of the Sea Cruise Operator Owners Association of Bangladesh (SCOAB), said once all formalities are completed, it may be possible for the vessels to begin operations by Nov 4 or 5.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has granted in-principle approval for three tourist vessels to operate on the route from Cox’s Bazar’s Nuniarchhara to St Martin's Island.

The relevant authorities must now complete the necessary procedures to finalise the operational schedules and issue route permits for these vessels.

The issue of ensuring safety at tourist destinations gained renewed attention following recent fire incidents at the TUPTUP Resto & Resort in Patuartek, and The Sea Princess Hotel at Sugandha Point, Cox’s Bazar.

In response, the district administration organised this meeting.

Following the meeting, Mutasim Billah Farooqui, chief executive officer of the Bangladesh Tourism Board, said the concerned parties are vigilant in ensuring that there are no deviations from the conditions set by the government for travel to St Martin's Island.

He further mentioned that a website, managed by the Tourism Board, will be launched to allow tourists to register for their trips to St Martin's Island starting from Nov 1.

3 Vessels to Carry 2,298 Passengers

Applications for three vessels to operate on the St Martin's Island route this season are being processed, according to a letter from the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) and information from relevant stakeholders.

The vessels are the MV Karnaphuli Express, MV Baro Aulia and MV Teknaf, with a combined capacity of 2,298 passengers.

The letter requires the vessels to comply with the Eco-friendly Tourism Guidelines-2023 and conditions set by the environment ministry.

BIWTA will issue schedules and route permits once the Department of Environment grants clearance.

Under government regulations, a maximum of 3,500 tourists can visit St Martin's Island daily. If the combined passenger capacity of additional vessels exceeds this limit, a rotation system will be introduced to transport the passengers.

Vessel Operations Await Final Approvals

Bahadur said applications had been submitted to the Department of Shipping and other relevant authorities to operate vessels this season. Three vessels have received environmental clearance, while applications for seven others remain under review.

The approved vessels are ready to operate, but some administrative formalities remain after environmental clearance. Bahadur said the process could take a few more days and vessel operations could begin around Nov 4 or 5 once all procedures are completed.

SM Anik Chowdhury, Teknaf's Upazila executive officer, also acknowledged delays in obtaining the necessary clearances.

An online ticketing system for tourists will be launched once all approvals and formalities are completed, he said.

Environmental Clearance Made Mandatory

The government has made environmental clearance compulsory for all tourist vessels operating to and from St Martin's Island.

Under directives from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, neither BIWTA nor the Department of Shipping can authorise vessel operations without the ministry's approval.

The initiative aims to protect the island's fragile environment and biodiversity while regulating tourism.

However, as vessel services did not begin on the scheduled opening date of the tourism season, prospective visitors will have to wait a few more days.