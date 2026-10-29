October 29, 2026

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Mumbai Indians part ways with Malinga, Mhambrey, Hopkinson in support staff overhaul

The changes come nearly two weeks after the franchise replaced head coach Jayawardene with former captain Pollard

Mumbai Indians part ways with Malinga, Mhambrey, Hopkinson in support staff overhaul
Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - May 20, 2026 Mumbai Indians bowling coach Lasith Malinga looks on REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 29 Oct 2026, 08:54 PM

Updated : 29 Oct 2026, 08:54 PM

Mumbai Indians announced on Thursday the departure of long-serving Lasith Malinga plus Paras Mhambrey and Carl Hopkinson from their coaching roles, as the five-times Indian Premier League champions continue an overhaul of their backroom staff.

The changes come nearly two weeks after the franchise replaced head coach Mahela Jayawardene with former captain Kieron Pollard following a disappointing 2026 campaign.

They are rebuilding after coming ninth last season, missing the IPL playoffs for the fourth time in the last six editions.

"Mumbai Indians extend their heartfelt gratitude to Lasith, Paras and Carl for their contributions to the team and the wider MI family," the franchise said in a statement.

"Their commitment, the relationships they have built and the memories they have helped create will always be part of our journey."

One of the greatest players in the franchise's history, Malinga took 170 wickets in 122 appearances for Mumbai between 2009 and 2019, helping them win four IPL titles. He was also part of their Champions League T20-winning side in 2011.

The former Sri Lanka fast bowler later returned to the franchise in coaching and mentoring roles, extending an association that lasted well over a decade.

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