Jayawardene quits as Mumbai Indians coach as Rohit return speculation grows

Mumbai Indians have agreed to part ways with head coach Mahela Jayawardene by mutual consent, India Today reports.

The move marks a significant transition for the franchise as it prepares for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season.

The coaching exit comes amid growing speculation over a leadership restructuring, with former skipper Rohit Sharma emerging as a candidate to reclaim the captaincy.

According to India Today, Jayawardene’s departure ends another prominent chapter in his decade-long association with the Mumbai franchise, during which he served across various operational and coaching roles.

Reflecting on his departure, Jayawardene described his decade with the organisation as a "very special part" of his career, expressing gratitude to the players, coaching staff, and supporters.

In a tribute to the outgoing coach, Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani acknowledged Jayawardene’s "immense contribution and unwavering commitment," praising his calm leadership, integrity, and deep dedication to the club throughout his tenure.