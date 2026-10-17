PM Tarique urges collective action to fight dengue, keep Dhaka clean

File photo: Prime Minister Tarique Rahman chairs a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) at the Secretariat on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. Photo: PMO

File photo: Prime Minister Tarique Rahman chairs a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) at the Secretariat on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. Photo: PMO

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has urged citizens to take responsibility for preventing dengue, saying government efforts alone cannot contain the outbreak.

He made the appeal to students and members of the Bangladesh National Cadet Corps (BNCC) and Scouts at RAJUK Uttara Model College on Saturday, according to Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Shiplu.

The prime minister visited hospitals and educational institutions across Dhaka to assess dengue prevention measures and cleanliness.

"Everyone must work together. Students and young people should help keep their homes, schools and surroundings clean," Tarique said.

He noted that Dhaka's vast population placed considerable pressure on city corporation cleaners, making public participation essential.

"Whether or not you belong to the Scouts, Girl Guides or Red Crescent, you are all citizens of this country. You must take responsibility for keeping your surroundings clean."

PM Unhappy With Hospital Conditions

Tarique began his tour at Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital in Uttara, where he inspected the ICU, operating theatres and laboratories and spoke to dengue patients about their treatment.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the hospital's management and cleanliness and gave the authorities seven days to improve conditions, Shiplu said.

Students Asked To Join Dengue Fight

At RAJUK Uttara Model College, Tarique urged students to take an active role in dengue prevention, warning that infections tend to rise during this period, particularly until November.

"The best way to fight dengue is through prevention. We must keep our surroundings clean, and I want your help," he told them.

Call To Keep Dhaka Clean

The prime minister urged residents to stop littering and take greater responsibility for their neighbourhoods, saying city authorities could not manage cleanliness alone.

He also expressed concern over the theft of rubbish bins installed across Dhaka and saplings planted by the two city corporations.

Plant Trees On Birthdays

Tarique encouraged students to plant a tree on their birthday or that of a family member, saying more greenery could help counter rising temperatures in Dhaka.

Recalling the city's once-abundant trees and open spaces, he said much of its greenery had been replaced by multistorey buildings.

"The more trees we have, the more freely we can breathe. I really like the rustling sound of leaves," he said.

Youth Participation Essential

Tarique called for greater youth involvement in dengue prevention, cleanliness and tree planting, saying collective action was needed to make Dhaka more liveable.

Students responded positively when he asked whether they would help keep their homes, schools and neighbourhoods clean, according to Shiplu.

After the college visit, the prime minister travelled to the Heart Foundation in Mirpur.