Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has turned 58, celebrating his first birthday since returning from 17 years in exile and taking charge of Bangladesh.

It is also his first birthday as head of government, following in the footsteps of his parents, Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia.

Tarique was born on Nov 20, 1968. On Friday, BNP leaders and supporters will hold prayer gatherings at mosques across the country, although the party has arranged no formal celebration.

His followers began sending birthday wishes on social media ahead of midnight on Thursday.

Senior BNP leaders say Tarique does not formally celebrate his birthday. Relatives and close associates usually extend their wishes privately.

Tarique began his education in Dhaka before enrolling at Dhaka University, where he chose international relations. He formally entered politics in 1988 by joining the BNP's Gabtali Upazila unit in Bogura, his father's birthplace.

He joined his mother in the movement against military ruler HM Ershad and campaigned for her in the 1991 election.

Before the 2001 election, he set up an office in Dhaka to research local problems and governance.

After the BNP-led four-party alliance came to power, he took no government position. In 2002, he became the party's senior joint secretary.

Joint forces arrested him from his Dhaka Cantonment home on Mar 7, 2007, during the military-controlled caretaker government.

He faced 13 cases and alleged torture in custody. After receiving bail on Sept 11, 2008, he left for London with his family for medical treatment.

He became the BNP's senior vice-chairman in 2009. On Feb 8, 2018, after Khaleda's imprisonment, he took over as acting chairman and led the party from London for seven years.

After the July Uprising toppled the Awami League government on Aug 5, 2024, Tarique returned to Bangladesh on Dec 25, 2025, ending his self-imposed exile. His mother died five days later.

He subsequently took charge of the BNP, founded by his father, and led it to a decisive victory in the February election, becoming prime minister.