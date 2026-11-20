A circular bus service planned between Mirpur and Kakoli under Dhaka's bus route rationalisation scheme has failed to materialise, with conflicting accounts from the transport operator and the authorities over whether it ever began operating.

While the Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) and transport owners' association say the service was launched but later suspended, Trust Transport Services insists none of its buses has hit the road.

Seven routes under a franchise-based bus system were launched in the capital on Nov 1, but commuters have yet to see the circular service linking Mirpur-1 with Kakoli in Banani.

Thirty new air-conditioned buses operated by Trust Transport Services were supposed to cover the 22.5-km route.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), however, says plans for the circular service have yet to be finalised.

The proposed route was to run from Ansar Camp in Mirpur-1 through Sony Cinema Hall, Mirpur-10, Mirpur-14, Kochukhet and Sainik Club to Kakoli.

On the return journey, buses were supposed to pass through Mohakhali, Jahangir Gate, Agargaon, Shyamoli and Kallyanpur before returning to Ansar Camp.

A visit to Paikpara near Ansar Camp on Thursday found that many residents and commuters were unaware of the service. No Trust Transport bus appeared during a three-hour stay.

Security guard and Ansar member Md Mozaffar, who works at the Paikpara government officials' residential area, said he had neither seen nor heard of such a service.

Local resident Abu Sadat also questioned whether the buses had ever operated, adding that he had never come across them.

The lack of coordination among the agencies involved has left commuters in the lurch. Urban and transport experts have described the situation as “a sign of indifference towards public services”.

Commuters' Hopes Dashed

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman held several meetings to bring discipline to Dhaka's public transport system after taking office. A franchise-based bus service partially began on Nov 1.

At the launch, DMP Commissioner Mosleh Uddin Ahmed said six main routes and one circular route had started operating, with four more circular routes expected within two months.

The announcement raised hopes among commuters travelling between Mirpur and Banani.

Raktim Biswas, who works in Banani, said he had expected the service to end the need to change buses twice on his daily commute.

Munmun Sayma, another commuter, said repeated bus changes caused particular trouble in the rain and amid the country's uncertain political situation.

No Buses Launched: Trust Transport

Md Kamruzzaman, administrative officer (JCO) at Trust Transport Services, which was assigned to operate and supervise the route, said the company had not launched any buses between Ansar Camp and Kakoli.

He said he had first heard from bdnews24.com that the service was supposed to have started on Nov 1, adding that the company could not suspend something it had never launched.

He could not say when the buses might begin operating, as the company was waiting for permission.

Authorities Disagree

DTCA Deputy Transport Planner Dhrubo Alam said Trust Transport had started operating buses after a meeting convened by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner on Oct 18.

The operator later sought a temporary suspension until it received formal approval from the Regional Transport Committee, he said. A meeting is likely next week, after which the company plans to resume services.

Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association Additional Secretary General ASM Ahmed Khokon also said the buses had briefly operated before being withdrawn. He expected them to return on Sunday or Monday.

DTCA Additional Executive Director Md Mashiur Rahman said he was unaware the service had stopped.

DMP Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Md Anisur Rahman, however, said the plan was yet to be finalised.

Specially designed 30-seat buses were needed, while decisions on procurement and operation remained pending. He sought at least 15 more days for an update.

Experts Demand Accountability

Urban planner Adil Muhammed Khan criticised the disappearance of 30 buses after their formal inauguration as a sign of indifference towards citizens and a lack of accountability.

Transport planner Syed Rakib Uddin said launching a service without proper preparation and abruptly suspending it sent the wrong message to commuters.

He urged authorities to resolve the complications and restart the route quickly.